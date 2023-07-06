Artsakh authorities expect Russian peacekeepers to make all efforts as part of their obligations under the 9 November 2020 agreement to lift the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, Artsakh Republic Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan said on July 6.

July 6, 2023, 15:18 No big prospects for other peacekeeping mission, says Artsakh FM

STEPANAKERT, JULY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The situation in Artsakh is getting more difficult day after day, therefore, the Russian peacekeepers, being there, must make all efforts within their jurisdiction, moreover when the most important goal of the Azerbaijani provocations is to discredit the peacekeeping mission,” Ghazaryan said.

Now there’s no big prospect of having another peacekeeping mission in Artsakh, and such a scenario can’t happen swiftly because it implies a serious process, especially in conditions of the existing crisis in international relations.