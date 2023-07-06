It would be desirable for the representatives of Armenia’s authorities to refrain from statements that interfere with our common cause and the interests of Artsakh and question the right to self-determination.

July 6, 2023, 14:41 Gegham Stepanyan calls on Armenia officials to stop making statements going against Artsakh interests

STEPANAKERT, JULY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Gegham Stepanyan stated this during Thursday’s Yerevan-Stepanakert videoconference, answering the question about some Armenia government officials and MPs’ statements regarding the recognition of Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan, news.am informs.

According to the ombudsman, these statements are later quoted by international partners.

"In our case, that right is equal to the right to life. Armenia’s public and officials should realize as clearly as possible what is happening, the seriousness of the threat, because an impression is created that it is not fully perceived. The reaction and calmness of Armenia and even the [Armenian] diaspora is incomprehensible to me," said Stepanyan.

He again called to refrain from statements that go against the interests of Artsakh, adding that, "If they cannot help, at least let them not obstruct."