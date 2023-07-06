Disbanding the Defense Army of the Artsakh Republic would be unrealistic given the aggressive actions and rhetoric by Azerbaijan, the Artsakh Republic Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan said.

July 6, 2023, 13:19 Discussing disbanding of Defense Army would be ‘definitively unrealistic’. Artsakh FM

STEPANAKERT, JULY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Those who are familiar with the Nagorno Karabakh conflict know that the Defense Army is the most important factor ensuring the security of the population of Nagorno Karabakh, he said.

“Seeing the growing aggressive actions, provocation and aggressive rhetoric by Azerbaijan, discussing the issue of disbanding the Defense Army or the state system – which Azerbaijan demands as a precondition - would definitely be unrealistic,” Ghazaryan said.

Speaking about a letter sent recently by the Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ghazaryan said that such letters are regularly sent to various leaders.