Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Artsakh eager to launch direct, real dialogue with Azerbaijan. FM

Artsakh is most interested in dialogue with Azerbaijan, but this should meet some standards, Artsakh Republic Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan told reporters on July 6.

Artsakh eager to launch direct, real dialogue with Azerbaijan. FM

Artsakh eager to launch direct, real dialogue with Azerbaijan. FM

STEPANAKERT,  JULY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Negotiations conducted under pressure cannot be considered neither negotiations nor dialogue, he said.

There can be no dialogue as long as the Lachin Corridor is blocked, Ghazaryan added.

“We’ve been receiving various offers on organizing such meetings from representatives of various countries, and international organizations. But there are some elements that should be taken into account. Such meetings took place on February 24 and March 1 with mediation of Russian peacekeepers in their deployment base. Technical issues were discussed during that meetings, but the Azerbaijani side entirely distorted the meaning of the meetings, misrepresenting it as the launch of talks on reintegration,” Ghazaryan said, noting that this was followed by the March 5 ambush when Azeri troops shot dead three police officers in Nagorno Karabakh.

“We firmly believe that negotiations conducted under pressure cannot be called dialogue or negotiations. As long as the road is closed there won’t be dialogue in such conditions. The other side must also show that it is ready for dialogue, but if they block the road, how should we understand that the Azerbaijani side is ready for dialogue? Regular discussions are taking place on a new dialogue. The Artsakh side has numerously conveyed to the Azerbaijan side offers to meet through the Russian peacekeepers, but the offers were turned down by the Azeri side itself,” Ghazaryan said.

The Lachin Corridor must be completely unblocked and essential goods must be supplied in order to see a change in Azerbaijan’s approaches, he said.


     

Politics

No big prospects for other peacekeeping mission, says Artsakh FM

Artsakh authorities expect Russian peacekeepers to make all efforts as part of their obligations under the 9 November 2020 agreement to lift the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, Artsakh Republic Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan said on July 6.

All news from section

UNSC debate on Children and Armed Conflict: Armenia calls on UN to ensure humanitarian access, save children in NK

The Presidency of the United Kingdom in the UN Security Council convened on July 5 an open debate on Children and Armed Conflict.

Discussing disbanding of Defense Army would be ‘definitively unrealistic’. Artsakh FM

Disbanding the Defense Army of the Artsakh Republic would be unrealistic given the aggressive actions and rhetoric by Azerbaijan, the Artsakh Republic Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan said.

Artsakh eager to launch direct, real dialogue with Azerbaijan. FM

Artsakh is most interested in dialogue with Azerbaijan, but this should meet some standards, Artsakh Republic Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan told reporters on July 6.

Armenia, USA attach importance to launching international mechanism for Stepanakert- Baku dialogue

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan held a meeting on July 5 with Dereck J. Hogan, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the State Department during his visit to the United States.

Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting on security and humanitarian challenges

On July 5, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting to discuss the operational military-political and humanitarian situation, the necessary actions to be taken by the authorities.

Conflict settlement search should not be limited by artificial boundaries. MFA

The Artsakh Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a comment on the remarks made by US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien. The comment reads as follows:

Economy

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

All news from section

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

Society

The created conditions are indescribably grave for a country. Artsakh State Minister

Artsakh has been depending entirely on its own resources since June 15, when Azerbaijan blocked all humanitarian goods shipments.

All news from section

15 medical patients from Stepanakert transferred to Yerevan through Red Cross mediation

Fifteen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Wednesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), reports the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

Criminal case initiated in Artsakh's Investigation Committee in connection with the shooting by the Azerbaijanis at the spouses working on the land near the house.

On June 8, 2023 at around 17:00, from the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the Sargsashen administrative area, unknown persons, motivated by national hatred, opened fire- from firearms at the residents of the Sarushen village of the region of Askeran Lernik Paveli Gasparyan and Narine Slavi Gasparyan, a husband and wife working near the house. But the latters managed to hide.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces regularly open fire at residential houses: Chankatagh Resident

After the 44-day war, the private house of the Gharibyan family in Chankatagh village of Martakert region of the Republic of Artsakh has come under direct enemy fire.

International Medical Congress will not take place in Artsakh due to the ongoing blockade

The 6th International Medical Congress of Armenia, which was planned to take place in Artsakh Republic, will be held in Yerevan on July 6-8 because of the blockade,

The subject "History of Artsakh" to be taught in schools from the new academic year

The subject "History of Artsakh" will be taught in public schools of the Republic of Artsakh from the new academic year.

Hoping to find the lost...A story of a family

After the 44-day Artsakh war, the Vardanyan family, a forcibly displaced family from Nor Maragha community of Artsakh’s Martakert region, has settled in Chankatagh village of the same region.

Military

Armenia, Greece, Cyprus sign annual trilateral military cooperation plan

The Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral defense consultations were held on July 5 in Cyprus, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

All news from section

Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire

Between 6:55pm Tuesday and 12:10am Wednesday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire, in the direction of Shushi and Martakert regions of Artsakh, using small arms.

Artsakh army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that at 10:40am-11:40am Monday the units of the Artsakh Defense Army opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Askeran Region of Artsakh does not correspond to reality.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry spreads yet another misinformation.Armenian Defense Ministry

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan as if on June 28 from 10:35 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire against the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern and southwestern parts of the border is disinformation.

Defense Army units did not open fire in the direction of Azerbaijani positions.Defense Ministry

The statement spread by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense alleging that Artsakh Republic Defense Army opened gunfire in between 23:55, June 28 – 00:50, June 29 at Azerbaijani military positions deployed in occupied territories of the Shushi region of the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.

Fathers of many children, a displaced and student who dreams of becoming a programmer: who were the fallen soldiers?

Yervand, who died on June 28 as a result of another provocation by Azerbaijan in the directions of Martakert and Martuni, was born in Stepanakert. His family was displaced from the Kashatagh region as a result of the 44-day Artsakh war and settled again in Stepanakert.

Defense Ministry releases the names of the fallen troops

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic has released the names of the fallen troops.

No big prospects for other peacekeeping mission, says Artsakh FM
Discussing disbanding of Defense Army would be ‘definitively unrealistic’. Artsakh FM
Artsakh eager to launch direct, real dialogue with Azerbaijan. FM
Created conditions are indescribably grave for a country. Artsakh State Minister
UNSC debate on Children and Armed Conflict: Armenia calls on UN to ensure humanitarian access, save children in NK
more news

Analytical

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

All news from section

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

All news from section

Photos

"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

All news from section

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

All news from section

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Diaspora

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

All news from section

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

International

Macron mulls social media shutdowns to contain civil disorder

All news from section

Putin considers Russia’s economic indicators encouraging

Josep Borrell’s trip to China cancelled by Beijing - Reuters

Putin welcomes Iran's accession to SCO

Most Read

month

week

day

Search