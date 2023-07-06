Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned on Thursday that the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh resulting from the illegal blockade of Lachin Corridor is getting worse day by day.
Pashinyan again denies Azerbaijani false accusations on Armenia maintaining military presence in Nagorno Karabakh
STEPANAKERT, JULY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “As you know, Nagorno Karabakh is deprived of supplies of all kinds of products since the June 15 provocation that happened near Hakari Bridge. Even the Russian peacekeepers deployed in Nagorno Karabakh don’t have the possibility to carry out supplies because the Lachin Corridor is completely blockaded. Natural gas and electricity supply into Nagorno Karabakh have also been cut off by Azerbaijan for months. At the same time, we see a growing escalation in the Azerbaijani rhetoric and propaganda, especially in the direction of Nagorno Karabakh,” Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting on July 6.