Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned on Thursday that the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh resulting from the illegal blockade of Lachin Corridor is getting worse day by day.

July 6, 2023, 11:43 Pashinyan again denies Azerbaijani false accusations on Armenia maintaining military presence in Nagorno Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, JULY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “As you know, Nagorno Karabakh is deprived of supplies of all kinds of products since the June 15 provocation that happened near Hakari Bridge. Even the Russian peacekeepers deployed in Nagorno Karabakh don’t have the possibility to carry out supplies because the Lachin Corridor is completely blockaded. Natural gas and electricity supply into Nagorno Karabakh have also been cut off by Azerbaijan for months. At the same time, we see a growing escalation in the Azerbaijani rhetoric and propaganda, especially in the direction of Nagorno Karabakh,” Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting on July 6.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan continues to make false accusations against Armenia. Azerbaijan continues to demand Armenia to withdraw what it described as units of the Armed Forces of Armenia, whereas Armenia doesn’t maintain any military presence in Nagorno Karabakh.

“In particular, Azerbaijan continues to demand the withdrawal of the army units of Armenia from Nagorno Karabakh, but Armenia doesn’t have a single soldier in Nagorno Karabakh. I say again, there is no military of Armenia in Nagorno Karabakh. Nagorno Karabakh has its own Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army, and anyone can find the reasons of its existence in the official propaganda and actions of Azerbaijan, whose overt essence is to subject the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh to ethnic cleansing and genocide. We are basically witnessing the implementation of this policy today in Nagorno Karabakh,” Pashinyan added.