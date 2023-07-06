Artsakh has been depending entirely on its own resources since June 15, when Azerbaijan blocked all humanitarian goods shipments.

July 6, 2023, 10:56 Created conditions are indescribably grave for a country. Artsakh State Minister

STEPANAKERT, JULY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: These conditions are indescribably grave for a country not having the sufficient level of self-sustainability which used to live through uninterrupted connection with Armenia, State Minister of Artsakh Republic Gurgen Nersisyan said from Stepanakert during the July 6 Armenia-Nagorno Karabakh telebridge.

“Limited quantity of food was brought into Artsakh in between 12 December 2022 and 15 June this year and it only met the minimal needs of the population. Naturally our domestic resources began to decrease. For more than twenty days the children, elderly and pregnant women are deprived of the opportunity to use the required amount of fruits and vegetables, there are no basic hygiene products, people are unable to transport patients to medical facilities. We are trying to somehow evenly distribute the essential items which we have, while our citizens in the regions are completely cut off from the capital and don’t have the opportunity of going to hospitals. Farmers are facing the most serious problems. People only have a few hours of electricity supply because the electricity and gas supply from Armenia is halted,” Gurgen Nersisyan said, describing the Azerbaijani actions as 'annihilation' of people, and not simply a violation of human rights.

“Let no one think that tolerating this situation won’t have negative consequences for the collective world,” he warned.