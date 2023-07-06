Armenia, USA attach importance to launching international mechanism for Stepanakert- Baku dialogue

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan held a meeting on July 5 with Dereck J. Hogan, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the State Department during his visit to the United States.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Grigoryan and Hogan discussed “the Armenia-US bilateral relations agenda, including prospects of economic cooperation,” Grigoryan’s office said in a readout.

The Armenian and American officials attached importance to preserving regional security, the continuity of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks, as well as the creation of an international mechanism for Stepanakert-Baku dialogue and ensuring the rights and security of the Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh, according to the readout.