Armenia, Greece, Cyprus sign annual trilateral military cooperation plan

The Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral defense consultations were held on July 5 in Cyprus, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian delegation was led by Levon Ayvazyan, the Head of the Department of Defense Policy and International Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense.

A number of security and cooperation issues were discussed.

The parties reaffirmed readiness to take joint steps for strengthening the defensibility and military security of the three countries.

The annual program of trilateral military cooperation was signed during the meeting. The plan encompasses a number of events in Armenia, Greece and Cyprus.

At the end of the consultations, the Chief of the Cypriot National Guard Lieutenant General Dimokritos Zervakis held a meeting with the delegations.