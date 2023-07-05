Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting on security and humanitarian challenges

On July 5, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting to discuss the operational military-political and humanitarian situation, the necessary actions to be taken by the authorities.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: During his speech, the President emphasized the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation, which poses significant threats to the existence of the people of Artsakh in light of increasing threats from Azerbaijan and the complete suspension of humanitarian transportation.

"The current situation, along with its dangers and our expectations, has been communicated in all possible ways by the authorities of Artsakh to the relevant authorities in Armenia, Russia, and other members of the international community. Urgent and effective action is urgently needed from all responsible actors, each within their respective responsibilities. Given the alarming situation we face, the people of Artsakh and the authorities expect concrete results in the shortest possible time to alleviate the security and humanitarian situation and lift the blockade. We are making every effort to manage the situation within our limited capabilities, implementing action plans based on various scenarios. In this context, I want to emphasize that the Republic of Artsakh remains committed to a constructive approach and is prepared to discuss and resolve all issues through civilized dialogue and peaceful means," added Arayik Harutyunyan.

The meeting also involved a discussion on the outcomes of a phone call between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Russia, which took place at the request of the Artsakh President, as well as other agenda items. At the conclusion, the President of the Republic issued appropriate instructions to the relevant authorities.