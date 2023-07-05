Macron mulls social media shutdowns to contain civil disorder

French President Emmanuel Macron, struggling to contain another bout of violent protests across the country, met with mayors on Tuesday (4 July) and reportedly suggested the idea of regulating or limiting access to social media, depending on the severity of threats, including riots, EURACTIV said.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Following the police murder of Nahel M. on 27 June, widespread riots have swept across France, resulting in up to €1 billion in damage, with many of the clashes coordinated via social media sites like Snapchat, TikTok or Instagram.

According to BMFTV, Macron said on Tuesday that “when things go out of hand, maybe one may have to regulate or cut access [to social media].”

Rumours had it that the French government was considering cutting access to the internet. Yet the Interior Ministry called it “fake news” in a tweet on Sunday.

AFP said the same on Tuesday, repeating that it was fake news and explaining “it is technically unfeasible and illegal in France”.

Yet, the rumour intensified as Robert Ménard, the far-right mayor of Béziers, told the French television LCI and TF1 that during the meeting, Macron had suggested “thinking about cutting access to social media: Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram” in certain conditions.

Later in the day, the television channel BFMTV reported that Macron had said in front of the 220 mayors who experienced the most severe looting and violence in their constituencies that France needs “to reflect on the usage of social networks by young people […] and on the limits that should be imposed”, eventually suggesting to “cut access” to them.

According to the reports, Macron does not wish to take a decision while the riots are still ongoing. “However, I think it is a real debate that we need to have when things settle down,” he said, “because when [social media] become a tool of gathering or a killing tool, it is a real problem”.