15 medical patients from Stepanakert transferred to Yerevan through Red Cross mediation

Fifteen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Wednesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), reports the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: And 17 patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment within the framework of state funding, are expected to return to Artsakh during the day with ICRC vehicles, and together with their accompanying persons.

Twenty-eight children are currently receiving inpatient treatment at Arevik Medical Center in Artsakh, and four of them are at the neonatal and intensive care units.

And 96 patients are receiving inpatient treatment at the Republican Medical Center, seven of them are at the intensive care unit, and four of these seven are in critical condition.