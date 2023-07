The 6th International Medical Congress of Armenia, which was planned to take place in Artsakh Republic, will be held in Yerevan on July 6-8 because of the blockade,

July 5, 2023, 11:57 International Medical Congress will not take place in Artsakh due to the ongoing blockade

STEPANAKERT, JULY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Healthcare Ministry of Artsakh Republic said in an statement.