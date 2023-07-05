Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire

Between 6:55pm Tuesday and 12:10am Wednesday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire, in the direction of Shushi and Martakert regions of Artsakh, using small arms.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian side has no losses, the press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Defense reports.

This ceasefire violation was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.

As of 9:30am Wednesday, the situation on the line of contact is relatively stable.