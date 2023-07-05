Artsakhpress

Military

Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire

Between 6:55pm Tuesday and 12:10am Wednesday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire, in the direction of Shushi and Martakert regions of Artsakh, using small arms.

STEPANAKERT,  JULY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian side has no losses, the press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Defense reports.

This ceasefire violation was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.

As of 9:30am Wednesday, the situation on the line of contact is relatively stable.


     

Politics

Armenia celebrates Constitution Day

uly 5 marks Constitution Day in Armenia, a public holiday honoring the adoption of the constitution through a nationwide referendum on July 5, 1995. Since then, the constitution has been amended twice through nationwide referendums (in 2005 and 2015).

Armenia MFA spox: Azerbaijan continues aggressive propaganda of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh

Instead of addressing the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan continues an aggressive propaganda of ethnic cleansing.

President wrote letter to Russia's Putin, Artsakh Anti-Crisis Council chair says

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a letter to Russian Federation (RF) President Vladimir Putin.

Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Joe Biden on the occasion of Independence Day

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to the President of the United States of America Joe Biden on the occasion of Independence Day.

Armenian Secretary of Security Council to meet White House National Security Advisor in Washington D.C.

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will visit Washington D.C. on July 4 to meet with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and other U.S. government officials.

President Harutyunyan holds meeting on security problems

The President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan held a working meeting on the measures taken in resolving internal and external security challenges, as well as well- being of the population in the current situation, the Presidential Office stated.

After fresh round of talks with Azerbaijan, Armenian foreign ministry reveals key issues that still require work

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held bilateral negotiations on June 27-29 at the George Schultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

Economy

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

Society

The subject "History of Artsakh" to be taught in schools from the new academic year

The subject "History of Artsakh" will be taught in public schools of the Republic of Artsakh from the new academic year.

Hoping to find the lost...A story of a family

After the 44-day Artsakh war, the Vardanyan family, a forcibly displaced family from Nor Maragha community of Artsakh’s Martakert region, has settled in Chankatagh village of the same region.

15 medical patients transferred from Stepanakert to Yerevan

Fifteen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Monday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Artsakh Ministry of Health informs.

14 medical patients transferred from Stepanakert to Yerevan

On June 30 fourteen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Most of the arable land in Nor Ghazanchi remained uncultivated

In the village of Nor Ghazanchi, the region of Martakert of the Republic of Artsakh, due to security reasons, most of the arable land has remained uncultivated.

Azerbaijani side tries to create an atmosphere of fear. Resident of Chankatagh

Irregular shots were fired from the Azerbaijani military position in the direction of Chankatagh village of Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic, as a result of which residential houses have been damaged.

Azerbaijan regularly hinders the implementation of agricultural works. Kichan community leader

As reported earlier, irregular shots were fired from the Azerbaijani military position in the direction of Chankatagh village of Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic, as a result of which residential houses have been damaged.

Military

Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire

Between 6:55pm Tuesday and 12:10am Wednesday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire, in the direction of Shushi and Martakert regions of Artsakh, using small arms.

Artsakh army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that at 10:40am-11:40am Monday the units of the Artsakh Defense Army opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Askeran Region of Artsakh does not correspond to reality.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry spreads yet another misinformation.Armenian Defense Ministry

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan as if on June 28 from 10:35 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire against the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern and southwestern parts of the border is disinformation.

Defense Army units did not open fire in the direction of Azerbaijani positions.Defense Ministry

The statement spread by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense alleging that Artsakh Republic Defense Army opened gunfire in between 23:55, June 28 – 00:50, June 29 at Azerbaijani military positions deployed in occupied territories of the Shushi region of the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.

Fathers of many children, a displaced and student who dreams of becoming a programmer: who were the fallen soldiers?

Yervand, who died on June 28 as a result of another provocation by Azerbaijan in the directions of Martakert and Martuni, was born in Stepanakert. His family was displaced from the Kashatagh region as a result of the 44-day Artsakh war and settled again in Stepanakert.

Defense Ministry releases the names of the fallen troops

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic has released the names of the fallen troops.

Defense Ministry will make an additional release on the killed servicemen

As of 7 a.m., the situation along the contact line is relatively stable. The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh will make an additional release on the servicemen who were killed in action in the wake of another provocation by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh reported.

Analytical

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Photos

"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Videos

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Diaspora

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

International

Josep Borrell’s trip to China cancelled by Beijing - Reuters

Putin welcomes Iran's accession to SCO

Stoltenberg to remain as NATO Secretary General for another year

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Caspian Sea off Azerbaijani coast

