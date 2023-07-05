Armenia celebrates Constitution Day

uly 5 marks Constitution Day in Armenia, a public holiday honoring the adoption of the constitution through a nationwide referendum on July 5, 1995. Since then, the constitution has been amended twice through nationwide referendums (in 2005 and 2015).

STEPANAKERT, JULY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The constitution established Armenia as a sovereign, democratic, social state governed by the rule of law.

The 2015 amendments changed the political structure from a semi-presidential system to a parliamentary republic.

With 220 articles, the constitution defines the human being as the highest value in the Republic of Armenia, the public power’s duty to protect and respect the rights and freedoms of the people and that state power shall be exercised in conformity with the constitution and the laws, based on the separation and balance of the legislative, executive and judicial powers.