After the 44-day war, the private house of the Gharibyan family in Chankatagh village of Martakert region of the Republic of Artsakh has come under direct enemy fire.

July 4, 2023, 17:30 Azerbaijani Armed Forces regularly open fire at residential houses: Chankatagh Resident

STEPANAKERT, JULY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Even in those conditions, the family continues to live and create.

"The position of the enemy can be clearly seen from the yard of our house, they also see us and follow our movement. Recently, shots were fired at our house. Fortunately, we had no losses, but the feelings were indescribable.

In the yard of our own house, we walk around in fear, expecting that the enemy will fire in our direction. Sometimes they curse us loudly from their positions. We are not depressed by all that, I only fear for the lives of my grandchildren. What we want is to live peacefully and quietly in our home, to be satisfied with what the nature gives us, to eat bread baked by our own hands. We know that we cannot find a homeland anywhere else," Greta Gharibyan said.

Mrs. Greta lost her grandson in the 44-day war in Hadrut region. She assures that neither she nor any other resident of the village is going to leave the native village.