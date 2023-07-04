Josep Borrell’s trip to China cancelled by Beijing - Reuters

The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell’s scheduled trip to China next week has been cancelled by Beijing, an EU spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Unfortunately, we were informed by the Chinese counterparts that the envisaged dates next week are no longer possible and we must now look for alternatives,” Nabila Massrali, spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy at the European Commission told Reuters in a written statement on Tuesday.