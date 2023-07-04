Stoltenberg to remain as NATO Secretary General for another year

Jens Stoltenberg has confirmed that he would remain as the secretary general of NATO for one more year, until October 1, 2024, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Honoured by #NATO Allies' decision to extend my term as Secretary General until 1 October 2024," he wrote on Twitter.

According to a statement by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, this decision will be formally approved at a summit in Vilnius. "NATO Allies agreed on Tuesday (4 July 2023) to extend the mandate of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg by a further year, until 1 October 2024. The decision will be endorsed by NATO Heads of State and Government at the Vilnius Summit."

Stoltenberg has served as the NATO secretary general since 2014. Earlier, NATO Spokeswoman Oana Lungescu told the DPA news agency that Stoltenberg did not intend to continue serving past his current term, which ends in September.