Instead of addressing the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan continues an aggressive propaganda of ethnic cleansing.

July 4, 2023, 13:29 Armenia MFA spox: Azerbaijan continues aggressive propaganda of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, JULY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, Ani Badalyan, noted about this on Twitter.

Also, Badalyan noted the two videos by Azerbaijani state television on the new “Revenge 3”operation against Nagorno-Karabakh, and the online poll, with 83% saying “yes” to it.

Blatant display of hostility; international condemnation and prevention is must, the Armenian MFA spox added.