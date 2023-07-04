On June 8, 2023 at around 17:00, from the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the Sargsashen administrative area, unknown persons, motivated by national hatred, opened fire- from firearms at the residents of the Sarushen village of the region of Askeran Lernik Pavel Gasparyan and Narine Slava Gasparyan, a husband and wife working near the house. But the latters managed to hide.

July 4, 2023, 13:56 Criminal case initiated in Artsakh's Investigation Committee in connection with the shooting by the Azerbaijanis at the spouses working on the land near the house

STEPANAKERT, JULY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: This is reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Artsakh.

In connection with the mentioned fact, a criminal case has been initiated under Article 33-103, Part 2, Point 1 and 14 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Artsakh.