On June 8, 2023 at around 17:00, from the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the Sargsashen administrative area, unknown persons, motivated by national hatred, opened fire- from firearms at the residents of the Sarushen village of the region of Askeran Lernik Pavel Gasparyan and Narine Slava Gasparyan, a husband and wife working near the house. But the latters managed to hide.
Criminal case initiated in Artsakh's Investigation Committee in connection with the shooting by the Azerbaijanis at the spouses working on the land near the house
STEPANAKERT, JULY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: This is reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Artsakh.
In connection with the mentioned fact, a criminal case has been initiated under Article 33-103, Part 2, Point 1 and 14 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Artsakh.