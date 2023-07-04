Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to the President of the United States of America Joe Biden on the occasion of Independence Day.

July 4, 2023, 11:36 Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Joe Biden on the occasion of Independence Day

STEPANAKERT, JULY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The letter reads as follows,

"Honorable Mr. President,

On behalf of the Republic of Armenia and myself, I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of the United States on Independence Day.

The United States and its people have gone through the difficult task of building a state by uniting around the idea of independence, forming a vision of a democratic future, and overcoming difficulties together. Continued US leadership in democracy contributes to the promotion of the fundamental values of freedom, equality, and inalienable human rights in many countries.

Active Armenian-American bilateral relations in recent years are promising, especially in the areas of democratic reforms, strengthening the rule of law and fighting corruption. I am happy to record that we have cooperation based on mutual trust between our governments, which gives an opportunity to effectively address the existing challenges and further strengthen the connection between our states and peoples.

We highly appreciate the position of the United States in supporting the territorial integrity, sovereignty and democracy of the Republic of Armenia, which was demonstrated in practice during the years 2021-2022. We also highly appreciate the efforts of the USA in the direction of establishing long-lasting and sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, and addressing the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Republic of Armenia continues to adhere to the peace agenda for the sake of the inviolability of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, for the sake of independence, sovereignty and long-term peaceful development in the region.

Mr. President, I once again congratulate you on Independence Day and wish you and the American people prosperity, peace and continued progress."