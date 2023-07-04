On July 4, an earthquake with a 5.7 magnitude struck off the shores of the Caspian Sea in Azerbaijan, APA reported citing the Azerbaijani Republican Seismological Service Center.
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Caspian Sea off Azerbaijani coast
STEPANAKERT, JULY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The earthquake was recorded at 00:01 local time.
The earthquake's epicenter was located 80 kilometers north-east of Khachmaz district, at a depth of 20 kilometers.
The tremors were felt in numerous regions of Azerbaijan, including the capital city of Baku.
The Azerbaijani authorities did not report deaths or destructions.