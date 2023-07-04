Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Caspian Sea off Azerbaijani coast

On July 4, an earthquake with a 5.7 magnitude struck off the shores of the Caspian Sea in Azerbaijan, APA reported citing the Azerbaijani Republican Seismological Service Center.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The earthquake was recorded at 00:01 local time.

The earthquake's epicenter was located 80 kilometers north-east of Khachmaz district, at a depth of 20 kilometers.

The tremors were felt in numerous regions of Azerbaijan, including the capital city of Baku.

The Azerbaijani authorities did not report deaths or destructions.