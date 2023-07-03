Israeli military strikes Jenin, casualties reported

The Israeli military (IDF) on Sunday night launched a major operation in Jenin with a series of airstrikes and moving brigade-level forces into the northern West Bank Palestinian city, Jerusalem Post reports.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Jerusalem Post quoted IDF Chief Spokesman Brig, Gen. Daniel Hagari as saying early Monday that as of now the operation is focused on Jenin, but it could expand to other parts of the northern West Bank.

The IDF said at least “seven suspected Palestinian terrorists” were killed in the attack which it said was targeting “terrorist infrastructures”.

Meanwhile, Palestinian authorities slammed the attack as “another war crime” which they said targeted the Jenin refugee camp. Palestinian health authorities said early Monday morning that at least 4 people died and 27 others were injured in the attack.