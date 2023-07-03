The subject "History of Artsakh" will be taught in public schools of the Republic of Artsakh from the new academic year.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Artsakh Republic Norayr Mkrtchyan told "Artsakhpress".

"It is planned that in the first stage it will be taught only in the 8th-9th grades, but further it will be included in the curriculum of other grades as well," said the minister, adding that the history of Artsakh is an integral part of the history of the Armenian people, but the goal of the idea is to teach the Artsakh students the historical events that took place in their territory.