After the 44-day Artsakh war, the Vardanyan family, a forcibly displaced family from Nor Maragha community of Artsakh’s Martakert region, has settled in Chankatagh village of the same region.

July 3, 2023, 13:58 Hoping to find the lost...A story of a family

STEPANAKERT, JULY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the mother of the family, Ruzanna Vardanyan, told about the years she lived in Nor Maragha.

"In November 2014, we moved to the Nor Maragha village of Artsakh with an invitation to work. My husband went to work at the local fish farm and my son and daughter started attending school. In parallel, we were engaged in agriculture; we were keeping a large number of domestic birds and animals, cultivating a garden, and were satisfied with what we had.

After the 44-day war, we moved to the Republic of Armenia, where we couldn’t stay long. We returned two months later with love and longing for Artsakh. My husband works, my son is a student, and my daughter attends school," Mrs. Ruzanna said.

The displaced family was given a 30 square meter greenhouse by the International Committee of the Red Cross, where they have planted various crops.

"Due to recent hail and strong wind, the greenhouse has been damaged, but we are trying to restore it. We are also cultivating the vegetable garden so that we can somehow overcome the problems imposed on us and earn our daily bread," she noted.

" ''We want to live quietly and peacefully. I don't even allow children to enter the vegetable garden. It's dangerous. The Azerbaijani side fires from positions every minute," the mother of the family summarized and emphasized that they see their future in peaceful and safe Artsakh.