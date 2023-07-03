15 medical patients transferred from Stepanakert to Yerevan

Fifteen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Monday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Artsakh Ministry of Health informs.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: And eight patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment within the framework of state funding, are expected to return to Artsakh during the day with ICRC vehicles, and together with their accompanying persons.

Twenty-six children are currently receiving inpatient treatment at Arevik Medical Center in Artsakh, and two of them are at the neonatal and intensive care units.

And 81 patients are receiving inpatient treatment at the Republican Medical Center, ten of them are at the intensive care unit, and six of these ten are in critical condition.