Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulations to his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on the occasion of the republic’s Independence Day, according to the presidential message posted on the Kremlin’s website on Monday, Tass informs.

July 3, 2023, 12:46 Russia, Belarus jointly counter serious external threats, says Putin

STEPANAKERT, JULY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The bonds of fraternal friendship and mutual support tempered in the hard wartime years remain a reliable basis for allied Russian-Belarusian relationships. This is fully confirmed today when our countries jointly counter quite serious external threats and challenges," the head of state said in his message.

This holiday holds its significance not only for the Belarusians but also for the Russians because it is linked with quite a remarkable event in the common history of both states: the liberation of Minsk from the German-fascist invaders, Putin pointed out.

In his message, the Russian leader said he was confident that by building up bilateral ties and strengthening institutions of the Union State, Russia and Belarus would be able to overcome any difficulties and safeguard their legitimate interests on the international scene.

The Russian president wished his Belarusian counterpart good health and success and "the Belarusian people happiness and prosperity."