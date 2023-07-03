Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Macron to meet 220 mayors after sixth night of riots

French President Emmanuel Macron is to meet on Tuesday with 220 mayors of towns that have witnessed riots that broke out since the death of the 17-year-old Nahel M. at the hands of a police officer, France24 reported citing a statement from the presidency.

Macron to meet 220 mayors after sixth night of riots

Macron to meet 220 mayors after sixth night of riots
STEPANAKERT,  JULY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin on Sunday announced that 45,000 police and gendarmerie officers will be deployed across France for a third consecutive night, France24 reports.
The 17-year-old victim, identified only as Nahel M., was shot at point-blank range by a police officer on Tuesday morning in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. He was driving a yellow Mercedes when he was pulled over for traffic violations.
Police initially reported that he was shot after driving his car at police, but this was contradicted by a video that rapidly went viral across social media and was later authenticated by AFP. The footage shows the two policemen standing by the stationary car, with one pointing a weapon at the driver. A voice is heard saying, "You are going to get a bullet in the head." The police officer then appears to fire as the car abruptly drives off before gradually coming to a stop. 
The incident has sparked six nights of violent unrest in the capital and cities across France.
The interior ministry said police made 78 arrests nationwide Sunday, down significantly from 719 arrests the day before.
More than 3,000 people have been detained overall following a mass security deployment.
Hundreds of police and firefighters have been injured in the violence, although authorities haven’t said how many protesters have been hurt.
The home of the L’Haÿ-les-Roses mayor Vincent Jeanbrun was attacked on Sunday, in what French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne described as "particularly shocking" act and vowed to hold those guilty to account.

     

Politics

Armenian Secretary of Security Council to meet White House National Security Advisor in Washington D.C.

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will visit Washington D.C. on July 4 to meet with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and other U.S. government officials.

All news from section

President Harutyunyan holds meeting on security problems

The President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan held a working meeting on the measures taken in resolving internal and external security challenges, as well as well- being of the population in the current situation, the Presidential Office stated.

After fresh round of talks with Azerbaijan, Armenian foreign ministry reveals key issues that still require work

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held bilateral negotiations on June 27-29 at the George Schultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement on additional articles of the draft agreement. MFA

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held bilateral negotiations on June 27-29 at the George Schultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

We welcome the reference of the Amnesty International to the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan. Ombudsman

We welcome the reference of the reputable international human rights organization Amnesty International to the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan by which the organization records that Azerbaijan has deprived the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh of food and humanitarian aid, Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Regular sitting of the Republic of Artsakh NA Standing Committee on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement held

June 29, the regular sitting of the Republic of Artsakh NA Standing Committee on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement was held, the press service of Artsakh National Assembly stated.

President Harutyunyan delivered an annual report in the National Assembly

On June 29, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan partook at the National Assembly sitting. The issue of the course and results of the Artsakh Republic President’s 2022 program implementation, as well as the action plan for 2023 was on the sitting agenda, the Presidential Office stated.

Economy

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

All news from section

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

Society

14 medical patients transferred from Stepanakert to Yerevan

On June 30 fourteen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

All news from section

Most of the arable land in Nor Ghazanchi remained uncultivated

In the village of Nor Ghazanchi, the region of Martakert of the Republic of Artsakh, due to security reasons, most of the arable land has remained uncultivated.

Azerbaijani side tries to create an atmosphere of fear. Resident of Chankatagh

Irregular shots were fired from the Azerbaijani military position in the direction of Chankatagh village of Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic, as a result of which residential houses have been damaged.

Azerbaijan regularly hinders the implementation of agricultural works. Kichan community leader

As reported earlier, irregular shots were fired from the Azerbaijani military position in the direction of Chankatagh village of Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic, as a result of which residential houses have been damaged.

Requiem service held in memory of the servicemen fallen in latest Azeri attack

On 29 June, a requiem service was held in memory of the servicemen who fell as a result of the provocation by Azerbaijan in the directions of Martakert and Martuni.

12 medical patients transferred from Stepanakert to Yerevan

On June 29 twelve patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The President of the Republic paid tribute to the memory of Perished Soldiers and Missing in Action

On 29 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan in connection with the Day of Perished for Motherland and Missing in Action visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex and partook in the memorial service dedicated to the Day.

Military

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry spreads yet another misinformation.Armenian Defense Ministry

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan as if on June 28 from 10:35 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire against the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern and southwestern parts of the border is disinformation.

All news from section

Defense Army units did not open fire in the direction of Azerbaijani positions.Defense Ministry

The statement spread by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense alleging that Artsakh Republic Defense Army opened gunfire in between 23:55, June 28 – 00:50, June 29 at Azerbaijani military positions deployed in occupied territories of the Shushi region of the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.

Fathers of many children, a displaced and student who dreams of becoming a programmer: who were the fallen soldiers?

Yervand, who died on June 28 as a result of another provocation by Azerbaijan in the directions of Martakert and Martuni, was born in Stepanakert. His family was displaced from the Kashatagh region as a result of the 44-day Artsakh war and settled again in Stepanakert.

Defense Ministry releases the names of the fallen troops

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic has released the names of the fallen troops.

Defense Ministry will make an additional release on the killed servicemen

As of 7 a.m., the situation along the contact line is relatively stable. The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh will make an additional release on the servicemen who were killed in action in the wake of another provocation by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh reported.

Azerbaijani armed forces opened artillery fire in the direction of Martuni and Martakert, 4 dead

“On June 28, starting from 1:30 a.m., the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened artillery fire in the direction of Martuni and Martakert, using UAVs as well.

Azerbaijan fires at plant being built with foreign investment in Armenia’s Yeraskh village

The Azerbaijani military opened gunfire at 13:15, June 27 at the steel mill’s construction site in the Armenian village of Yeraskh.

Macron to meet 220 mayors after sixth night of riots
Armenian Secretary of Security Council to meet White House National Security Advisor in Washington D.C.
President Harutyunyan holds meeting on security problems
At least 471 people detained in France amid unrest on Friday night
Time to make peace in Ukraine, Trump tells Reuters
more news

Analytical

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

All news from section

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

All news from section

Photos

"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

All news from section

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

All news from section

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Diaspora

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

All news from section

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

International

Macron to meet 220 mayors after sixth night of riots

All news from section

At least 471 people detained in France amid unrest on Friday night

Time to make peace in Ukraine, Trump tells Reuters

Macron leaves EU summit early due to unrest in France

Most Read

month

week

day

Search