Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will visit Washington D.C. on July 4 to meet with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and other U.S. government officials.

July 3, 2023, 09:40 Armenian Secretary of Security Council to meet White House National Security Advisor in Washington D.C.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenia-U.S. bilateral cooperation will be discussed during the meetings, Grigoryan’s office said in a press release.