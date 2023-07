The President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan held a working meeting on the measures taken in resolving internal and external security challenges, as well as well- being of the population in the current situation, the Presidential Office stated.

July 1, 2023, 11:40 President Harutyunyan holds meeting on security problems

STEPANAKERT, JULY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting there was an exchange of ideas about the information provided by the heads of relevant state institutions and the mayor of Stepanakert.

The chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan, State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan and other officials took part in the consultation.