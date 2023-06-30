Macron leaves EU summit early due to unrest in France

French President Emmanuel Macron has left the EU summit in Brussels and canceled his press conference as he is heading to a government meeting on the ongoing unrest in France, Sputnik said on Friday, citing media reports.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Macron is expected to lead a meeting of the interdepartmental crisis group on the situation in the country, according to media reports.

The French president will hold another meeting of a government crisis group on Friday to discuss the mass protests that erupted across the country after a teenager was shot dead by a police officer, French media reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

The meeting is expected to take place at 1 p.m. Paris time (11:00 GMT), a French broadcaster reported, adding that Macron would probably have to cut short his trip to the EU summit in Brussels so as to take part in the emergency meeting.

On Thursday, the French president also convened a crisis meeting with senior cabinet members over riots in the country.

The French authorities do not exclude the introduction of a state of mergency due to the unrest after police shot dead a 17-year-old teenager during a traffic stop, this is one of the hypothetical options, French Minister Delegate for the City and Housing Olivier Klein said on Friday.

"Today everything is on the table, nothing can be rejected," Klein was quoted as saying by media broadcaster, when asked about the introduction of a state of emergency.

The first hypothetical option is to mobilize the forces of the adult population to restore order, the official added.

More than 660 people have been detained in France overnight as a result of violent protests, which erupted after police shot dead a 17-year-old teenager during a traffic stop, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday.