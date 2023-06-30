West should not worry, Russia always emerged stronger from all troubles — Lavrov

Artsakhpress

International

The West should not worry about Russia's national interests; the country has emerged stronger from all troubles, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at an online briefing on Friday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT,  JUNE 30, ARTSAKHPRESS:  "Thank you for your concern about our national interests, but you shouldn't feel worried," Lavrov said, responding to a question from Reuters. About the attempted mutiny in Russia Lavrov said that "Russia has always emerged stronger from any trouble."

"This will be the case this time," he stressed. "Moreover, we already feel that this process has begun." Lavrov added that the attempted mutiny in Russia brought to mind only one epithet - "much ado" - and could hardly be described in a different way.

Lavrov recalled how last Saturday some Western officials, in their comments on the internal political situation in Russia, said that "the facade of the Russian authorities has cracked" and that they were doing everything right with regard to Ukraine. Lavrov pointed out that in this way the Western officials acknowledged that it was they (and not Ukraine) who were at war with Russia.

Lavrov also recalled the European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s statement that the West was doing the right thing by arming Ukraine and called for stepping up arms supplies to Kiev.

"This is an indirect, but very clear, explicit recognition of who is at war against whom," Lavrov pointed out. "So, thank you for your concern, but we can handle it ourselves," he concluded.


     

Politics

After fresh round of talks with Azerbaijan, Armenian foreign ministry reveals key issues that still require work

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held bilateral negotiations on June 27-29 at the George Schultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement on additional articles of the draft agreement. MFA

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held bilateral negotiations on June 27-29 at the George Schultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

We welcome the reference of the Amnesty International to the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan. Ombudsman

We welcome the reference of the reputable international human rights organization Amnesty International to the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan by which the organization records that Azerbaijan has deprived the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh of food and humanitarian aid, Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Regular sitting of the Republic of Artsakh NA Standing Committee on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement held

June 29, the regular sitting of the Republic of Artsakh NA Standing Committee on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement was held, the press service of Artsakh National Assembly stated.

President Harutyunyan delivered an annual report in the National Assembly

On June 29, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan partook at the National Assembly sitting. The issue of the course and results of the Artsakh Republic President’s 2022 program implementation, as well as the action plan for 2023 was on the sitting agenda, the Presidential Office stated.

Bob Menendez: US will remain steadfast in supporting peace in South Caucasus

Bob Menendez, Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee of the United States Senate, has stated that the US will remain steadfast in supporting peace in the South Caucasus region.

Pashinyan hails PACE resolution as highly important document for increasing international attention on Nagorno Karabakh

The Azerbaijani policy of escalation and depopulation of Nagorno Karabakh is becoming more and more visible for the international community and the adoption of Resolution 2256 by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) serves as the most recent evidence for this, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting on June 29.

Economy

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

Society

Most of the arable land in Nor Ghazanchi remained uncultivated

In the village of Nor Ghazanchi, the region of Martakert of the Republic of Artsakh, due to security reasons, most of the arable land has remained uncultivated.

Azerbaijani side tries to create an atmosphere of fear. Resident of Chankatagh

Irregular shots were fired from the Azerbaijani military position in the direction of Chankatagh village of Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic, as a result of which residential houses have been damaged.

Azerbaijan regularly hinders the implementation of agricultural works. Kichan community leader

As reported earlier, irregular shots were fired from the Azerbaijani military position in the direction of Chankatagh village of Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic, as a result of which residential houses have been damaged.

Requiem service held in memory of the servicemen fallen in latest Azeri attack

On 29 June, a requiem service was held in memory of the servicemen who fell as a result of the provocation by Azerbaijan in the directions of Martakert and Martuni.

12 medical patients transferred from Stepanakert to Yerevan

On June 29 twelve patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The President of the Republic paid tribute to the memory of Perished Soldiers and Missing in Action

On 29 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan in connection with the Day of Perished for Motherland and Missing in Action visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex and partook in the memorial service dedicated to the Day.

State policy of Armenophobia further deepened in Azerbaijan, ex-ombudsman says

The Tatoyan Foundation led by Armenia’s former human rights defender, Arman Tatoyan, has published a new report on Azerbaijan’s state-level policy of Armenophobia.

Military

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry spreads yet another misinformation.Armenian Defense Ministry

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan as if on June 28 from 10:35 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire against the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern and southwestern parts of the border is disinformation.

Defense Army units did not open fire in the direction of Azerbaijani positions.Defense Ministry

The statement spread by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense alleging that Artsakh Republic Defense Army opened gunfire in between 23:55, June 28 – 00:50, June 29 at Azerbaijani military positions deployed in occupied territories of the Shushi region of the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.

Fathers of many children, a displaced and student who dreams of becoming a programmer: who were the fallen soldiers?

Yervand, who died on June 28 as a result of another provocation by Azerbaijan in the directions of Martakert and Martuni, was born in Stepanakert. His family was displaced from the Kashatagh region as a result of the 44-day Artsakh war and settled again in Stepanakert.

Defense Ministry releases the names of the fallen troops

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic has released the names of the fallen troops.

Defense Ministry will make an additional release on the killed servicemen

As of 7 a.m., the situation along the contact line is relatively stable. The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh will make an additional release on the servicemen who were killed in action in the wake of another provocation by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh reported.

Azerbaijani armed forces opened artillery fire in the direction of Martuni and Martakert, 4 dead

“On June 28, starting from 1:30 a.m., the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened artillery fire in the direction of Martuni and Martakert, using UAVs as well.

Azerbaijan fires at plant being built with foreign investment in Armenia’s Yeraskh village

The Azerbaijani military opened gunfire at 13:15, June 27 at the steel mill’s construction site in the Armenian village of Yeraskh.

Analytical

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Diaspora

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

International

Macron leaves EU summit early due to unrest in France

West should not worry, Russia always emerged stronger from all troubles — Lavrov

Israel not to hand over Iron Dome to Kiev for fear it falls into Iran’s hands — PM

Putin thanks Russians for unity, vows to fulfill promise to Wagner fighters

