Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held bilateral negotiations on June 27-29 at the George Schultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

June 30, 2023, 13:14 After fresh round of talks with Azerbaijan, Armenian foreign ministry reveals key issues that still require work

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 30, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: While in Washington they met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The Ministers and their teams continued progress on the draft bilateral “Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations”. They reached an agreement on additional articles and advanced mutual understanding of the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work. Both Ministers expressed their appreciation to the US side for hosting negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and their commitment to continue their negotiations.

Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan told reporters on June 30 that the issues that still require work are the delimitation issues and the withdrawal of forces from the border, as well as the rights and security of the Artsakh people.