In the village of Nor Ghazanchi, the region of Martakert of the Republic of Artsakh, due to security reasons, most of the arable land has remained uncultivated.

June 30, 2023, 11:51 Most of the arable land in Nor Ghazanchi remained uncultivated

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ruslan Arustamyan, the head of the Nor Ghazanchi community, told "Artsakhpress".

The arable lands belonging to the community are also at the enemy's gunpoint, and it is not possible to approach these areas and cultivate the land. We have managed to sow a very small amount of barley, beech and potatoes. And the whole problem lies in the fact that the stock will not satisfy the villagers during the winter,'' said Arustamyan.

The mayor informed that due to the blockade, a problem of diesel fuel, flour, oil and sugar has arisen in the village.

"After the war, the number of livestock has decreased significantly. Residents are not engaged in farming as before. Everyone cultivates only the plot of land near their home," our interlocutor noted.

10-year-old Tehmur Arustamyan, a small resident of Nor Gazanchi, spoke about his dreams. He wants peace in his homeland so that he can become a mathematics teacher and teach at the educational center of his native village. His grandfather Tehmur added that in a village with a thousand-year history, they are firmly attached to the land and they never think about leaving their homeland.