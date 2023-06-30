Azerbaijani side tries to create an atmosphere of fear. Resident of Chankatagh

Irregular shots were fired from the Azerbaijani military position in the direction of Chankatagh village of Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic, as a result of which residential houses have been damaged.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held bilateral negotiations on June 27-29 at the George Schultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.
We welcome the reference of the reputable international human rights organization Amnesty International to the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan by which the organization records that Azerbaijan has deprived the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh of food and humanitarian aid, Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page.
June 29, the regular sitting of the Republic of Artsakh NA Standing Committee on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement was held, the press service of Artsakh National Assembly stated.
On June 29, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan partook at the National Assembly sitting. The issue of the course and results of the Artsakh Republic President’s 2022 program implementation, as well as the action plan for 2023 was on the sitting agenda, the Presidential Office stated.
Bob Menendez, Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee of the United States Senate, has stated that the US will remain steadfast in supporting peace in the South Caucasus region.
The Azerbaijani policy of escalation and depopulation of Nagorno Karabakh is becoming more and more visible for the international community and the adoption of Resolution 2256 by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) serves as the most recent evidence for this, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting on June 29.
The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.
Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.
Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.
On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.
During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.
In the village of Nor Ghazanchi, the region of Martakert of the Republic of Artsakh, due to security reasons, most of the arable land has remained uncultivated.
On 29 June, a requiem service was held in memory of the servicemen who fell as a result of the provocation by Azerbaijan in the directions of Martakert and Martuni.
On June 29 twelve patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
On 29 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan in connection with the Day of Perished for Motherland and Missing in Action visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex and partook in the memorial service dedicated to the Day.
The Tatoyan Foundation led by Armenia’s former human rights defender, Arman Tatoyan, has published a new report on Azerbaijan’s state-level policy of Armenophobia.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan as if on June 28 from 10:35 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire against the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern and southwestern parts of the border is disinformation.
The statement spread by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense alleging that Artsakh Republic Defense Army opened gunfire in between 23:55, June 28 – 00:50, June 29 at Azerbaijani military positions deployed in occupied territories of the Shushi region of the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.
Yervand, who died on June 28 as a result of another provocation by Azerbaijan in the directions of Martakert and Martuni, was born in Stepanakert. His family was displaced from the Kashatagh region as a result of the 44-day Artsakh war and settled again in Stepanakert.
The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic has released the names of the fallen troops.
As of 7 a.m., the situation along the contact line is relatively stable. The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh will make an additional release on the servicemen who were killed in action in the wake of another provocation by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh reported.
“On June 28, starting from 1:30 a.m., the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened artillery fire in the direction of Martuni and Martakert, using UAVs as well.
The Azerbaijani military opened gunfire at 13:15, June 27 at the steel mill’s construction site in the Armenian village of Yeraskh.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
