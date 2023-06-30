Irregular shots were fired from the Azerbaijani military position in the direction of Chankatagh village of Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic, as a result of which residential houses have been damaged.

June 30, 2023, 11:20 Azerbaijani side tries to create an atmosphere of fear. Resident of Chankatagh

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The correspondent of "Artsakhpress" visited the Chankatagh community of the Artsakh Republic and on the spot got acquainted with the prevailing moods among the residents and the everyday life of the village.

Shooting continued even at night, using small arms. Roofs of houses have been damaged.

The enemy is trying in every way to create an atmosphere of fear, but we are not going to leave the village. We are ready to face any actions of the enemy. We raise our children patriotic and fearless," said Vrezh Khachatryan, a resident of the village.

Greta Gharibyan, a resident of Chankatagh, said: '' The roof of the building in their yard has been damaged during the shots fired from hostile positions.

The shots were quite strong. We were all at home, at first we were scared, then when everything calmed down, we relaxed," said G. Gharibyan.

He noted that various crops have been sown in the vegetable gardens, despite the fact that the house is under direct enemy fire, and they can shoot again every minute.

Photos by David Ghahramanyan