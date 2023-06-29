On 29 June, a requiem service was held in memory of the servicemen who fell as a result of the provocation by Azerbaijan in the directions of Martakert and Martuni.

June 29, 2023, 22:33 Requiem service held in memory of the servicemen fallen in latest Azeri attack

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Father Mattheos Dravants noted that the Armenian Apostolic Church first of all serves the requiem for those who left temporary life due to war, accidents, illness, and accidents.

"The living are obliged to pray for the dead so that God forgives their sins and gives peace to their souls. We believe that our fallen boys have entered the kingdom of heaven, because Christ said: There is no greater love than to lay down one's life for one's friends, family, country", said the spiritual father.