As reported earlier, irregular shots were fired from the Azerbaijani military position in the direction of Chankatagh village of Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic, as a result of which residential houses have been damaged.

June 29, 2023, 23:01 Azerbaijan regularly hinders the implementation of agricultural works. Kichan community leader

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARTSAKHPRESS:On June 29, "Artsakhpress" correspondent visited Chankatagh, Kichan, and Nor Ghazanchi communities of Martakert region in order to understand the sentiments of residents after another provocation by the Azerbaijani side.

"On June 27, at approximately 9:00 p.m., gunshots were heard. The enemy positions fired artillery weapons in the direction of the village. Of course, there was anxiety and fear among the residents, but we did not panic," Arto Hakobyan, the head of the Kichan community, told "Artsakhpress" and added that they continue to live and work in the village without losing hope for the establishment of peace.

According to the head of the community, the village lands to be cultivated are quite close to the enemy's combat positions, that is why in 2022 they planted a very small volume of autumn crops and only in the presence of Russian peacekeepers.

"We are preparing for the hayfield, after which we plan to start the spring planting works. But we are not sure that it will manage, because the enemy greatly hinders the full implementation of agricultural works.

We understand very well that their goal is to do everything they can to get us out of here. I personally talked with all the residents of the community, all of them are determined to live in their homes," said the community head.

Ruzanna Hakobyan, a resident of the village, told us that they are ready to face any challenge, only if there is peace in Artsakh in the end.

Our land near the enemy's position has remained uncultivated. Many times they prevented the implementation of the work.

They shoot a lot both in the air and in the direction of the village and especially the workers in the fields. But we have no choice, we continue to work in our problem caused by the blockade," said Mrs. Ruzanna.