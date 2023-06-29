12 medical patients transferred from Stepanakert to Yerevan

On June 29 twelve patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: And fifteen patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment within the framework of state funding, are expected to return to Artsakh during the day with ICRC vehicles, and together with their accompanying persons, the Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare informs.

Twenty-nine children are receiving inpatient treatment at Arevik Medical Center in Artsakh, and two of them are at the neonatal and intensive care units.

And 79 patients are receiving inpatient treatment at the Republican Medical Center, seven of them are at the intensive care unit, and five of them are in critical condition.