We welcome the reference of the Amnesty International to the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan. Ombudsman

We welcome the reference of the reputable international human rights organization Amnesty International to the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan by which the organization records that Azerbaijan has deprived the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh of food and humanitarian aid, Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''The organization also emphasizes that Azerbaijan continues to ignore the decision of the highest UN body by which the court ordered Azerbaijan to provide free movement along the Lachin corridor and insists on Azerbaijan lifting the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh and ending the humanitarian crisis.

Such statements and targeted assessments of the situation by the international human rights organizations should serve as a basis for decision makers in the international arena to take deterrent and punitive measures against Azerbaijan,'' Stepanyan wrote.