President Harutyunyan delivered an annual report in the National Assembly

On June 29, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan partook at the National Assembly sitting. The issue of the course and results of the Artsakh Republic President’s 2022 program implementation, as well as the action plan for 2023 was on the sitting agenda, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of the State answered the questions raised by the NA deputies regarding state domestic and foreign policy, as well as measures to overcome the blockade of Artsakh.