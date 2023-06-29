June 29, the regular sitting of the Republic of Artsakh NA Standing Committee on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement was held, the press service of Artsakh National Assembly stated.

June 29, 2023, 13:53 Regular sitting of the Republic of Artsakh NA Standing Committee on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement held

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Discussion of the draft law “On announcing an amnesty for persons deprived of the right to drive vehicles” adopted in the first reading was the issue on the agenda.

The updated version of the project was presented by Artem Harutyunyan, Chief of Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh.

The updated version of the project was presented by Artem Harutyunyan, Chief of Police of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to his report based on the proposals made by the deputies, the project was renamed into “Amnesty of Penalties Applied for a Number of Administrative Offenses".

The draft will be presented in the second reading for discussion at the forthcoming NA sitting.