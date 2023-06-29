The Tatoyan Foundation led by Armenia’s former human rights defender, Arman Tatoyan, has published a new report on Azerbaijan’s state-level policy of Armenophobia.

June 29, 2023, 15:32 State policy of Armenophobia further deepened in Azerbaijan, ex-ombudsman says

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Tatoyan states Wednesday’s deadly Azeri attack which killed four Armenian soldiers in Artsakh is part of Baku's deepening hostile policy towards Armenians.

"Yesterday, the Azerbaijani armed forces killed 4 Armenian servicemen in Artsakh, who were defending their homeland, their homes and families," the ex-ombudsman wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

“This newly published report presents facts and objective evidence on the actual situation and what will happen. This is the natural consequence of Azerbaijani animosity and state policy of Armenophobia, which they not only did not abandon, but further deepened,” he said.