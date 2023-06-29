Bob Menendez: US will remain steadfast in supporting peace in South Caucasus

Bob Menendez, Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee of the United States Senate, has stated that the US will remain steadfast in supporting peace in the South Caucasus region.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the four Armenians killed in Nagorno-Karabakh today. As we continue to monitor the situation, the United States will remain steadfast in supporting peace in the region,” the US senator tweeted Wednesday.