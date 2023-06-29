The United States is ‘deeply disturbed’ by the loss of life in Artsakh Republic, U.S. State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel has said regarding the June 28 unprovoked Azerbaijani attack on Artsakh which killed 4 Artsakh servicemen.

June 29, 2023, 11:46 U.S. 'deeply disturbed' by loss of life in Nagorno Karabakh - State Department spox

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We are deeply disturbed by the loss of life in Nagorno-Karabakh, and we offer our condolences to the families of all of those who were killed. These latest incidents underscore the need to refrain from hostilities and for a durable and dignified peace. The U.S. is committed to assisting the parties in achieving this goal, and Secretary Blinken is directly engaged in the peace process. Direct dialogue is key to resolving issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace. Yesterday’s meetings with the foreign ministers were constructive, and we continue to build on those discussions today and tomorrow as the peace talks continue. So there’s no change in the schedule,” Patel said.