White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to “avoid provocations and de-escalate tensions” during his meeting with the foreign ministers of the two countries.

June 29, 2023, 10:50 White House NSA Jake Sullivan calls on Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs to ‘avoid provocations and de-escalate tensions’

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Good to host Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov together at the White House today. I encouraged Armenia & Azerbaijan to continue making progress toward peace, as well as to avoid provocations and de-escalate tensions in order to build confidence,” Sullivan tweeted.