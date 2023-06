The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan as if on June 28 from 10:35 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire against the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern and southwestern parts of the border is disinformation.

June 29, 2023, 09:50 Azerbaijani Defense Ministry spreads yet another misinformation.Armenian Defense Ministry

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.