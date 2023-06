June 28, 2023 13:58

Artsakh has never been, will never be part of independent Azerbaijan. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh has never been and will never be part of independent Azerbaijan, and any discussion about it is unacceptable for us, Artsakh Republic National Assembly speaker Artur Tovmasyan stated this at the NA Wednesday and added that it is their “red line” and no one has the right to violate it.