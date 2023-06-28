Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

President Harutyunyan convened an operational meeting

On June 28, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened an operational meeting to discuss the current military and political situation, the Presidential Office stated.

President Harutyunyan convened an operational meeting

President Harutyunyan convened an operational meeting

STEPANAKERT,  JUNE 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the consultation the participants observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of four soldiers of the Defense Army who fell victim to the attack of Azerbaijan last night.

President Harutyunyan emphasized that the ongoing Azerbaijani aggression and repression against the Republic of Artsakh and its people contradict the international community's calls to resolve the issues through peaceful negotiations and the provisions outlined in the tripartite declaration of November 9, 2020. He highlighted that such actions do not contribute to the establishment of long-term peace in the region.

The President reiterated Artsakh's unwavering commitment to resolving existing issues peacefully and urged for restraint in this fragile situation.

Defense Minister Kamo Vardanyan provided a comprehensive report on the operational situation along the line of contact with Azerbaijan.

The President of the republic gave several instructions to the heads of relevant structures for ensuring the security of the people of Artsakh.

 


     

Politics

U.S. 'deeply disturbed' by loss of life in Nagorno Karabakh - State Department spox

The United States is ‘deeply disturbed’ by the loss of life in Artsakh Republic, U.S. State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel has said regarding the June 28 unprovoked Azerbaijani attack on Artsakh which killed 4 Artsakh servicemen.

All news from section

President Harutyunyan convened an operational meeting

On June 28, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened an operational meeting to discuss the current military and political situation, the Presidential Office stated.

White House NSA Jake Sullivan calls on Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs to ‘avoid provocations and de-escalate tensions’

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to “avoid provocations and de-escalate tensions” during his meeting with the foreign ministers of the two countries.

Azerbaijani authorities do not even hide their intention to carry out ethnic cleansing. MFA of Artsakh

The Foreign Ministry of the Artsakh Republic issued a statement on another act of aggression by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

U.S. National Security Advisor, Turkish counterpart discuss recent developments in Russia

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone on June 27 with Akif Cağatay Kiliç, Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye.

Artsakh has never been, will never be part of independent Azerbaijan. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh has never been and will never be part of independent Azerbaijan, and any discussion about it is unacceptable for us, Artsakh Republic National Assembly speaker Artur Tovmasyan stated this at the NA Wednesday and added that it is their “red line” and no one has the right to violate it.

We appeal to the Armenian delegation in Washington to immediately stop the ongoing negotiations until complete ceasefire established on the line of contact with Artsakh and on the border of Armenia: National Assembly

We appeal to the Armenian delegation in Washington to immediately stop the ongoing negotiations until complete ceasefire established on the line of contact with Artsakh and on the border of Armenia, Artsakh Republic National Assembly said in the statement issued on 28 June.

Economy

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

All news from section

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

Society

The enemy in every possible way hinders the implementation of agricultural works.Machkalashen community leader

The mulberry harvest is in the final stage in the Machkalashen community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh.

All news from section

Residents of Yeghtsaogh and Lisagor, accompanied by peacekeepers, visited Stepanakert and returned

On June 26, residents from Yeghtsahogh and Lisagor communities of the region of Shushi of the Artsakh Republic, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, visited Stepanakert and returned to their villages by minibus.

17 patients from Stepanakert transferred to Armenia specialized medical centers

On June 26, seventeen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with eleven companions as well as the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh Healthcare Ministry informs.

"Yeznik Mozyan" Vocational School summarizes the academic year

In the 2022-2023 academic year, 26 apprentices in various specialties graduated from the "Yeznik Mozyan" vocational school.

Azerbaijan installs concrete barrier on Lachin Corridor

Yesterday, on June 22, the Azerbaijani side engaged in another provocation and committed a criminal act by installing a concrete barrier to block the sole road connecting Artsakh and Armenia (Lachin Corridor), the Artsakh InfoCenter said in a press release.

Armenian Health Minister: There are patients in Artsakh whose treatment is possible solely in Armenia

All departments are doing everything through all channels to resolve this situation in Artsakh REpublic, to restore the normal movement of people and goods, Armenia’s health minister told reporters Thursday, News.am informs.

A group of representatives of the health sector received state awards

On June 21, on the occasion of the Day of Medical Workers, a group of devotees were awarded the title of “Honoured Doctor” by the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakh.

Military

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry spreads yet another misinformation.Armenian Defense Ministry

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan as if on June 28 from 10:35 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire against the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern and southwestern parts of the border is disinformation.

All news from section

Defense Army units did not open fire in the direction of Azerbaijani positions.Defense Ministry

The statement spread by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense alleging that Artsakh Republic Defense Army opened gunfire in between 23:55, June 28 – 00:50, June 29 at Azerbaijani military positions deployed in occupied territories of the Shushi region of the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.

Fathers of many children, a displaced and student who dreams of becoming a programmer: who were the fallen soldiers?

Yervand, who died on June 28 as a result of another provocation by Azerbaijan in the directions of Martakert and Martuni, was born in Stepanakert. His family was displaced from the Kashatagh region as a result of the 44-day Artsakh war and settled again in Stepanakert.

Defense Ministry releases the names of the fallen troops

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic has released the names of the fallen troops.

Defense Ministry will make an additional release on the killed servicemen

As of 7 a.m., the situation along the contact line is relatively stable. The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh will make an additional release on the servicemen who were killed in action in the wake of another provocation by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh reported.

Azerbaijani armed forces opened artillery fire in the direction of Martuni and Martakert, 4 dead

“On June 28, starting from 1:30 a.m., the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened artillery fire in the direction of Martuni and Martakert, using UAVs as well.

Azerbaijan fires at plant being built with foreign investment in Armenia’s Yeraskh village

The Azerbaijani military opened gunfire at 13:15, June 27 at the steel mill’s construction site in the Armenian village of Yeraskh.

U.S. 'deeply disturbed' by loss of life in Nagorno Karabakh - State Department spox
White House NSA Jake Sullivan calls on Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs to ‘avoid provocations and de-escalate tensions’
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry spreads yet another misinformation.Armenian Defense Ministry
Defense Army units did not open fire in the direction of Azerbaijani positions.Defense Ministry
Azerbaijani authorities do not even hide their intention to carry out ethnic cleansing. MFA of Artsakh
more news

Analytical

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

All news from section

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

All news from section

Photos

"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

All news from section

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

All news from section

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Diaspora

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

All news from section

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

International

Putin thanks Russians for unity, vows to fulfill promise to Wagner fighters

All news from section

EU foreign ministers approve 3.5 billion euro increase in military aid to Ukraine

Japanese PM to work with G7 leaders to respond to Russian situation - NHK

Biden, Trudeau discuss ‘situation in Russia’

Most Read

month

week

day

Search