President Harutyunyan convened an operational meeting

On June 28, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened an operational meeting to discuss the current military and political situation, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the consultation the participants observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of four soldiers of the Defense Army who fell victim to the attack of Azerbaijan last night.

President Harutyunyan emphasized that the ongoing Azerbaijani aggression and repression against the Republic of Artsakh and its people contradict the international community's calls to resolve the issues through peaceful negotiations and the provisions outlined in the tripartite declaration of November 9, 2020. He highlighted that such actions do not contribute to the establishment of long-term peace in the region.

The President reiterated Artsakh's unwavering commitment to resolving existing issues peacefully and urged for restraint in this fragile situation.

Defense Minister Kamo Vardanyan provided a comprehensive report on the operational situation along the line of contact with Azerbaijan.

The President of the republic gave several instructions to the heads of relevant structures for ensuring the security of the people of Artsakh.