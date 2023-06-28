Yervand, who died on June 28 as a result of another provocation by Azerbaijan in the directions of Martakert and Martuni, was born in Stepanakert. His family was displaced from the Kashatagh region as a result of the 44-day Artsakh war and settled again in Stepanakert.

Fathers of many children, displaced person and student who dreams of becoming a programmer: who were the fallen soldiers?

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Yervand volunteered for the defense of the motherland. As a result of the complete blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, his family remained in the Republic of Armenia, deprived of the possibility of reunification. Armed Forces servicemen Armo Abgaryan and Gagik Balayan were from the Gishi community of the Martuni region of the Artsakh Republic.

The head of the community, Serob Aghabekyan, told "Artsakhpress" that Armo Abgaryan was 54 years old; Gagik Balayan was 36 years old.

"Both volunteered for the defense of the motherland. In addition, they were also engaged in agricultural work. They are fathers of large families and have minor children. They were hard working people; the sole breadwinners of the families. Gagik's father fell during the 90s for the sake of the homeland.

Armo was also living a hard life. Last year his child had health problems, we even raised money in the community to save the baby's life. Armo's son was with him at the time of his father's death," said the head of the community.

19-year-old Samvel Torosyan, a conscript soldier who died as a result of Azerbaijani aggression, was also born and raised in Stepanakert.

His sister, Mariam Grigoryan, told us that he studied at Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University. "He was interested in information technology. He would have turned 20 in December of this year. He wanted to become a programmer. He raised in an intellectual and traditionalist family. He was very sociable, friendly. Even in the most difficult moments, he always stood by his parents, younger sister and relatives," said M. Grigoryan.

On June 28, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened artillery fire in the direction of Martuni and Martakert, using UAVs as well.

As a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, Artsakh Defense Army servicemen Armo Abgaryan, Samvel Torosyan, Yervand Tadevosyan, and Gagik Balayan died.