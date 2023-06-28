Artsakh has never been, will never be part of independent Azerbaijan. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh has never been and will never be part of independent Azerbaijan, and any discussion about it is unacceptable for us, Artsakh Republic National Assembly speaker Artur Tovmasyan stated this at the NA Wednesday and added that it is their “red line” and no one has the right to violate it.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The OSCE Co-Chairs and the leaders of these countries must realize that an Azeri annexation of Artsakh would lead to an exodus of Armenians from Artsakh,” Tovmasyan said at a parliament session in Stepanakert.

“We cannot change the world order. The small Artsakh doesn’t pose a threat, but our people’s right to live safely and fully is threatened. Regrettably, this is happening with tacit consent of the international community,” he added, stating that the ‘civilized world’ has the required levers to impose relevant sanctions against the Azerbaijani regime, which is not only ignoring but also disregarding the rulings of the ECHR and the ICJ.