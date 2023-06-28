We appeal to the Armenian delegation in Washington to immediately stop the ongoing negotiations until complete ceasefire established on the line of contact with Artsakh and on the border of Armenia, Artsakh Republic National Assembly said in the statement issued on 28 June.

June 28, 2023, 13:44 We appeal to the Armenian delegation in Washington to immediately stop the ongoing negotiations until complete ceasefire established on the line of contact with Artsakh and on the border of Armenia: National Assembly

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022 took a tragic turn on March 5 and June 28. On June 28, from 1:30am, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, from artillery and UAVs, in the direction of the Armenian positions of Martakert and Martuni regions. As a result of another Azerbaijani provocation, the Armenian side has four casualties. Eternal glory to the Armenians who sacrificed their lives while defending the borders of Armenia and Artsakh.

“The OSCE Co-Chairs and the leaders of these countries must realize that an Azeri annexation of Artsakh would lead to an exodus of Armenians from Artsakh,” Tovmasyan said at a parliament session in Stepanakert. “We cannot change the world order. The small Artsakh doesn’t pose a threat, but our people’s right to live safely and fully is threatened. Regrettably, this is happening with tacit consent of the international community,” he added, stating that the ‘civilized world’ has the required levers to impose relevant sanctions against the Azerbaijani regime, which is not only ignoring but also disregarding the rulings of the ECHR and the ICJ.

Lachin Corridor, the only road linking Nagorno Karabakh to Armenia, has been blocked by Azerbaijan since December 2022.

The United Nations’ highest court – the International Court of Justice (ICJ) - ordered Azerbaijan on February 22 to “take all steps at its disposal” to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions. Azerbaijan has so far ignored the order. Furthermore, Azerbaijan then illegally installed a checkpoint on Lachin Corridor.